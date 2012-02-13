TOKYO Feb 13 Japan's trade minister
approved nearly $9 billion in additional support for Tokyo
Electric Power Co on Monday to help compensate victims
of the Fukushima nuclear crisis, but said the government would
not inject taxpayers' money into the troubled utility unless it
got adequate management say in return.
The goverment has been expected to inject 1 trillion yen in
public funds into the utility, also known as Tepco, which
provides electricity to some 45 million people, but the two
sides have been bickering over the form of the government stake
and the extent to which it will gain management control.
The utility's Fukushima plant was wrecked by a
quake and tsunami last March, triggering the world's worst
nuclear crisis in 25 years and swamping the firm with massive
future cleanup, decommissioning and compensation costs.
