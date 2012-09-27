TOKYO, Sept 28 Tokyo Gas Co is likely
to invest in a project to rebuild Tokyo Electric Power Co's
<TEPCO) Sodegaura power plant in Chiba, east of Tokyo,
Yomiuri newspaper reported on Friday.
Tokyo Electric is considering replacing the four decades-old
gas-fired power generation units at 3,600-megawatt Sodegaura
plant with new ones. The project is likely to cost around 300
billion yen ($3.9 billion) and the first unit's construction is
likely to be completed by around 2017, the report said.
($1 = 77.6950 Japanese yen)
