Underground water storage tank unit under construction is seen at Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO)'s tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Fukushima, in this undated handout photograph and released by TEPCO on April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co/Handout

TOKYO Japan's nuclear regulator said on Tuesday a suspected new leak was found in Tokyo Electric Power Co Inc's (9501.T) (Tepco) underground water storage pool at the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant.

There was possibility of fresh leak in the No. 1 pool where contaminated water from the leaking No. 2 pool was being transferred, the Nuclear Regulation Authority said on Tuesday. The regulator said Tepco had halted the transfer of the contaminated water.

Tepco, recently dogged by a series of mishaps at the nuclear plant devastated by a powerful earthquake and tsunami two years ago, had said on Monday it had began transferring contaminated water from the No. 2 pool to the No. 1 pool.

