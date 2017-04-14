BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TAIPEI, April 14 Taiwan's Powertech Technology said on Friday it will buy a 39.6 percent stake in Japan-based Tera Probe from Micron Technology and the entire stake of Micron-owned packaging and testing firm, Micron Akita Inc.
Powertech will buy the Tera Probe stake for 1,100 yen per share from the market, it said.
Tera Probe is a wafer testing company.
(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results