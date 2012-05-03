* Q1 adjusted EPS $0.60 vs estimate $0.56
May 3 Teradata Corp's quarterly profit
and revenue beat Wall Street estimates as demand for its data
storage and analytics products boosted revenue by 21 percent,
and it raised its full-year outlook.
The company, whose rivals include EMC Corp, raised
its adjusted profit forecast range by 4 cents per share. It now
expects a profit of $2.60 to $2.70 per share, excluding items.
It also raised its full-year revenue growth outlook to 12-14
percent, implying revenue of $2.65 billion to $2.69 billion,
from 10-12 percent.
"Teradata is well positioned in three large and growing
markets - data warehousing, big data analytics and integrated
marketing management," CEO Mike Koehler said in a statement.
EMC, the world's biggest maker of corporate data storage
equipment, said in April that it expected to meet or possibly
exceed its 2012 targets. Investors considered the outlook to be
conservative after IBM Corp raised its forecast for the
year.
Teradata said on Thursday that its net income rose to $91
million, or 53 cents per share, in the first quarter from $65
million, or 38 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 60 cents per share.
Revenue rose to $613 million from $506 million.
Analysts had expected a profit of 56 cents per share,
excluding items, on revenue of $587.5 million.
Teradata's shares, which hit a life high of $72.26 on
Wednesday, closed at $72.19 on the New York Stock Exchange. They
have risen 24 percent since the company reported
stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter results on Feb. 22.