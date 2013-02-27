(Adds details, background)
BRUSSELS Feb 27 Belgian ready meals maker Ter
Beke said it had idled two lasagne units in Belgium as
the market for prepared dinners slumped as a result of Europe's
horsemeat scandal.
Ter Beke said in a statement on Wednesday it had no links to
the scandal, but had still suffered as a result.
Tests in Ireland last month revealed some beef products
contained horsemeat, triggering recalls of ready-made meals in
several countries and damaging confidence in Europe's vast and
complex food sector.
"Although Ter Beke's products were not linked in any way
with this scandal, Ter Beke does not escape from the impact of a
declining consumer confidence on its sales of chilled ready
meals," the group said.
The group, which employs 1,750 people at eight sites, said
it would idle two lasagne production facilities, at Wanze and
Marche-en-Famenne, until further notice. Staff at the plants
would go into temporary unemployment.
It did not specify how many employees would be affected by
the decision or how long it expected the units to be idle.
