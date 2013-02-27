(Adds details, background)

BRUSSELS Feb 27 Belgian ready meals maker Ter Beke said it had idled two lasagne units in Belgium as the market for prepared dinners slumped as a result of Europe's horsemeat scandal.

Ter Beke said in a statement on Wednesday it had no links to the scandal, but had still suffered as a result.

Tests in Ireland last month revealed some beef products contained horsemeat, triggering recalls of ready-made meals in several countries and damaging confidence in Europe's vast and complex food sector.

"Although Ter Beke's products were not linked in any way with this scandal, Ter Beke does not escape from the impact of a declining consumer confidence on its sales of chilled ready meals," the group said.

The group, which employs 1,750 people at eight sites, said it would idle two lasagne production facilities, at Wanze and Marche-en-Famenne, until further notice. Staff at the plants would go into temporary unemployment.

