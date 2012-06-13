PARIS, June 13 Sugar, starch and ethanol maker
Tereos Internacional plans to raise between 252
million and 370 million reais in a capital increase to finance
internal growth, the company's Chief Executive Alexis Duval told
Reuters on Wednesday.
Current shareholders will be offered a subscription right at
2.60 reais per share, he said. The share closed at 2.68 reais on
Tuesday.
Through the capital increase Tereos Internacional aims to
develop its starch activities in China and Brazil as well as to
widen its activities at an ethanol plant France, Duval said.
Sao-Paulo-based Tereos Internacional is the sugar cane and
cereals branch of French growers-owned group Tereos, one of the
top sugar, ethanol and starch makers in the European Union.
Sugar beet-related activities, mainly based in Europe, remain
within the unlisted cooperative which groups 12,000 farmers.
(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide)