PARIS, June 13 Sugar, starch and ethanol maker Tereos Internacional plans to raise between 252 million and 370 million reais in a capital increase to finance internal growth, the company's Chief Executive Alexis Duval told Reuters on Wednesday.

Current shareholders will be offered a subscription right at 2.60 reais per share, he said. The share closed at 2.68 reais on Tuesday.

Through the capital increase Tereos Internacional aims to develop its starch activities in China and Brazil as well as to widen its activities at an ethanol plant France, Duval said.

Sao-Paulo-based Tereos Internacional is the sugar cane and cereals branch of French growers-owned group Tereos, one of the top sugar, ethanol and starch makers in the European Union. Sugar beet-related activities, mainly based in Europe, remain within the unlisted cooperative which groups 12,000 farmers.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide)