PARIS Dec 4 French sugar group Tereos said on
Friday it is launching a tender offer for the remaining shares
of its sugar cane and cereals branch Tereos Internacional
in order to delist from the Sao Paulo Stock Exchange.
Tereos is proposing 65 reais per per Tereos Internacional
share, a valuation that is subject to review by an independent
appraiser, it said in a statement. Tereos Internacional shares
closed at 22.60 reais on Thursday.
"The offer reflects Tereos' willingness to simplify the
group's legal structure," it said.
"In the context of an illiquid market, the aforementioned
operation will offer to the minority shareholders an immediate
liquidity event should they wish to divest their shares."
Tereos currently owns 69.82 percent of Tereos Internacional,
which was listed in 2010 and which encompasses the French
cooperative's sugarcane, cereals and starch processing
activities, including its majority stake in Guarani, a joint
venture with state-owned oil major Petrobras.
Tereos Internacional has faced a severe downturn in Brazil's
sugar and ethanol industry.
