* CEO says Sao Paulo listing still lacks liquidity
* Says group has no need for immediate financing
By Sybille de La Hamaide
PARIS, March 4 Tereos, the world's
fourth-largest sugar maker, has dropped plans to sell shares in
its cane and grains business in Paris so it can concentrate on
improving trading activity in its Brazil-listed shares, its
chief executive said on Tuesday.
The French farmers' cooperative announced in 2010 that it
would spin off the businesses in a branch called Tereos
Internacional via offerings on both the Sao Paulo and
Paris stock markets.
The Sao Paulo move took place later that year, and the
company raised a further 148 million euros ($184 million) in
2012 to finance new projects in Brazil, China and France. Some
30.4 percent of the company's stock is now in free float on the
Sao Paulo bourse, valuing the company at about $734 million.
But the company's stock price has halved in value since late
2010, and Tereos has repeatedly postponed a launch in Paris,
saying market conditions were not favourable.
The Paris stock market and bourses elsewhere have been
hitting their highest level since 2008 this year, Tereos CEO
Alexis Duval, who took over at the head of the business from his
father in October 2012, said the experience of those past four
years left him unconvinced of the merits of a second listing.
"Today we no longer look at this project of double-listing
because we already have a liquidity problem that we would not
want to worsen," Duval told Reuters in an interview.
"If we were to look at a deal, and that is not on the
agenda, we would rather focus attention on a single stock market
to get the maximum we can from a liquidity point of view".
A delisting in Brazil and relisting in Paris would be too
complicated, he said.
Tereos Internacional had consolidated net revenues of 7.6
billion Brazilian reals ($3.2 billion), up 11 percent on year,
and triple the $2.5 billion in March 2010.
Tereos's original activities of sugar beet processing in
Europe remain within the unlisted cooperative, which groups
12,000 French farmers. The group's total revenues amounted to 5
billion euros ($6.9 billion) in 2011/2012.
($1 = 2.3448 Brazilian Reals)
($1 = 0.7260 Euros)
(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Andrew Callus
and Louise Heavens)