PARIS Oct 30 French sugar group Tereos
said on Friday Brazil's Petrobras had
raised its stake in their sugar and ethanol joint venture
Guarani to 45.9 percent through a capital injection of R$268
million ($69.75 million).
Tereos, which said this was part the final step of a
strategic partnership signed with Petrobras in 2010, remains the
majority shareholder with 54.1 percent of the capital.
"This capital injection of R$ 268 million by Petrobras will
be paid up on 5 January 2016 and finalizes a total investment of
R$1,611 million," it said in a statement.
($1 = 3.8421 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Bate Felix)