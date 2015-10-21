PARIS Oct 21 France's biggest sugar group Tereos reached a pay settlement with unions on Wednesday to end a week-long strike that disrupted production at its French plants, two union representatives said.

The deal offered a 2 percent increase in overall pay terms, Thierry Bailleu, representative for the CFDT union at Tereos, told Reuters.

Tereos could not be reached immediately for comment.

The week-old strike had hit production at the start of the annual campaign in which plants process sugar beet from farms. (Reporting by Valerie Parent, writing by Gus Trompiz, editing by Bate Felix)