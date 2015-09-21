* Sees China sales at 10-15 pct of total by 2018 vs 5-10 pct
now
* Says half of Chinese construction equipment makers to shut
BEIJING, Sept 21 The China president of U.S.
cranes and mining equipment maker Terex Co Inc is
optimistic about the long-term outlook for the Chinese
construction market, even as he expects to see half of existing
mainland machinery makers close amid a four-year market
downturn.
China is estimated to contribute 10 to 15 percent of Terex's
global sales by 2018, up from 5-10 percent current currently,
Ken Lousberg told Reuters on the sidelines of an industry forum
in Beijing on Monday.
"Everyone thinks that it's a market that is declining, but
it's still growing. It's declining growth," Lousberg said.
The current supply glut would lead to half of Chinese
construction equipment producers to close, Lousberg added.
They number "in the thousands", with some making just a few
products, he said.
He expects the market to recover around 2017 to 2018 due to
massive infrastructure construction by China at home and
overseas.
Terex, which competes with Caterpillar, operates a
crane manufacturing venture in Xiamen. The Westport, CT-based
firm registered compound annual growth in sales over the past
five years in China by focusing on segments that are still
growing, said Lousberg.
That includes equipment used for rock cutting, he added.
In August, Terex and Finnish rival Konecranes
agreed to an all-share merger, with a combined $10 billion in
annual revenues.
(Reporting by Fang Yan and Matthew Miller in BEIJING; Editing
by Muralikumar Anantharaman)