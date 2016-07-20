(Adds detail, background)

July 20 (Reuters) -

* Finnish crane maker Konecranes said on Wednesday it has offered to sell Germany-based crane component maker Stahl to win EU approval for its proposed $1.3 billion euro acquisition of Terex Corp's cranes business for ports and factories.

* CEO Panu Routila says he believes the offer, which will be subject to EU market tests, would resolve the Commission's concerns.

* The EU has extended its review period for the deal and is expected to render its decision by August 8.

* Stahl, with one factory in Germany, has about 700 employees globally. Konecranes declined to disclose any financial information about the firm.

* Konecranes and Terex agreed a deal in May after a rival suitor challenged their initial plan for a full merger. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; editing by Jason Neely)