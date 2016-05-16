HELSINKI May 16 Finnish crane maker Konecranes
said on Monday it has agreed to buy U.S. Terex Corp's
Material Handling & Port Solutions unit for 1.1 billion
euros ($1.24 billion) in cash and shares.
The move cancels a proposed full merger between the
companies and paves the way for Terex to continue deal talks
with another company, China's Zoomlion.
Konecranes and Terex agreed to an all-share merger in August
2015, but Terex then received a $3.4 billion non-binding cash
bid from Zoomlion.
Konecranes said it targets synergies of about 140 million
euros from the deal within three years. It said Terex becomes a
25 percent shareholder in Konecranes.
Terex has the right to terminate the deal before the end of
the month for a fee of $37 million, if Terex and Zoomlion agree
on a sale of Terex as a whole. ($1 = 0.8839 euros)
