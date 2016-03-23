March 23 U.S. crane maker Terex Corp said it had received a higher non-binding proposal from China's Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co Ltd to buy the company for $31 per share.

Terex said on Wednesday its board decided to pursue negotiations to check whether it can obtain a binding proposal from Zoomlion.

Reuters had reported earlier in the month that Zoomlion had increased its offer to more than $3.4 billion by adding a special dividend for Terex shareholders of $1 per share to its previous $30 per share cash offer.

Terex said its board has not changed its recommendation in support of the proposed combination with Finnish rival Konecranes Abp.