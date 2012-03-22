March 22 Terex Corp on Thursday sold $300 million of senior notes, said IFR, Thomson Reuters service. Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, RBS and UBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: TEREX CORP AMT $300 MLN COUPON 6.5 PCT MATURITY 4/1/2020 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 10/1/2012 MOODY'S B2 YIELD 6.5 PCT SETTLEMENT 3/27/2012 S&P BB-MINUS SPREAD 463 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS