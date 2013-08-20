Aug 20 Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP put out a fire on Tuesday at an ethanol truck rack at its terminal in Harvey, Louisiana, the company said.

It said it did not expect any impact on its customers and that it is investigating the cause of the fire.

"It has been reported that a truck driver suffered burns to his right shin and is in stable condition," Kinder Morgan said in a statement. The fire was reported at 11.15 a.m. CST (1615 GMT)

Local media had reported an explosion at the terminal, along the Mississippi River, but a company spokeswoman said there was no explosion.

"That's not accurate," said Emily Mir, the spokeswoman.

The facility is a loading and unloading terminal that also stores chemicals, vegetable oils, alcohols and animal fats, according to the company website.