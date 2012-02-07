* Kinder Morgan says NJ terminal had weekend power outage
* Buckeye says delays gasoline shipment due to supply
problem
Feb 7 Pipeline and terminal giant Kinder
Morgan said on Tuesday it lost power at its Carteret,
New Jersey, terminal after a local utility had a power outage
over the weekend.
"We were able to restore operations after 48 hours," said
Emily Mir, a spokeswoman for the company.
Kinder Morgan's Carteret has connections to several
pipelines, including Colonial and Buckeye.
Earlier, Buckeye Pipeline delayed deliveries of gasoline to
upstate New York and into the Laurel Pipeline because of an
outage at a supplier.
"We had a supply problem into our facility," said Kevin
Goodwin, a spokesman for Buckeye.
Buckeye Pipeline said it plans to delay starting gas to
upstate New York by 24 hours and shut down operations to the
Laurel System for about 12 hours on Wednesday.
"This delay is a ripple effect from the 48-hour
shutdown during this past weekend from a primary gas supply
facility into the Buckeye Linden facility," the pipeline
operator said on Tuesday.
The company has depleted the inventory available for
outbound systems and will restart as supply inventory is
available.
Carteret and Linden are both located in the New York Harbor
area.