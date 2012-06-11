* Musket working up to 60,000 bpd capacity at new terminal
* Facility expansion will rail crude to many markets
By Janet McGurty
NEW YORK, June 11 The 50,000-barrel-per-day
expansion of Musket Energy's Dore, North Dakota, crude oil rail
terminal facility is complete, with the terminal now able to
handle 60,000 bpd of Bakken crude, the privately held company
said on Monday.
The facility, which receives Bakken from trucks and the
Banner pipeline, is working up to its maximum rate of moving out
60,000 bpd, a company spokesman said.
Musket now is looking to iron out the logistical wrinkles
with its rail cars as it moves from a manifest rail system -- a
single car -- to a rail train of 104 cars.
The facility is able to hold an empty rail train there
during the 12 to 24 hours it takes for another rail car to be
filled.
Banner Pipeline Company LLC is a subsidiary of Continental
Resources Inc.
Continental is a pioneer in the Bakken oil shale play, where
prices of the light, sweet crude are depressed by the high
output and lack of infrastructure to move the crude out of the
region to refineries.
On Monday, Bakken traded at a $10.25 discount to U.S.
benchmark West Texas Intermediate.
The scramble to add infrastructure to move crude out of the
region is on as refineries in Canada and the U.S. West and East
coasts all seek ways to move the cheaper priced, high-quality
crude to their plants.
"With the flexibility offered by rail, you always have
options," the Musket spokesman said. "The market decides where
it is needed."