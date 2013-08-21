* New refineries to reshape global oil product flows
* Vitol oil tank JV to keep growing, plans Cyprus terminal
* Eyes U.S. bank assets, but sees others as front-runners
By Dmitry Zhdannikov
MOSCOW, Aug 21 The global trade in oil products
will soon see a massive shift in flows as big refineries are
built in Asia and the Middle East, prompting traders to further
expand their terminal businesses, a leading oil terminal player
said.
Rob Nijst, CEO of Vitol Tank Terminal Int (VTTI), a venture
of top oil trader Vitol, said the company was expanding and
building new terminals in northern and southern Europe, Africa
and the Middle East to capture new flows.
"The European refineries are being undermined by the big
investments in India and the Middle East Gulf," Nijst told
Reuters in an interview.
"The key here is to have terminals that are able to receive
big ships. These refineries will produce large cargoes," Aernout
Boot, commercial director for VTTI, said during the same
interview.
In terms of flows, new refineries will turn the Middle East
into a balanced market or even an exporter of gasoline instead
of being an importer from Europe. The refineries could also
become large diesel exporters to Asia and Africa, competing with
European rivals.
VTTI is a 50/50 venture between Vitol and Malaysian shipping
company MISC.
It has grown aggressively in the past years to become one of
top five oil tank owners in the world and has combined capacity
of 8.6 million cubic metres, up from 6 mcm three years ago.
Vitol's rivals such as Glencore, Trafigura, Gunvor and
Mercuria have all expanded their terminals in the past decade as
traders invested into physical assets.
The growth was also encouraged by an oil market structure
known as contango when future prices are higher than prompt
prices which means that oil bought today can be resold at a
higher price later if simply stored in tanks.
The market has, however, reversed in the past couple of
years to an opposite structure, known as backwardation, which
made profits from storing operations impossible.
"It is certainly a bit more challenging market for our
customers and they will be pushing more products through the
same tanks in times of backwardation and use more outlets close
to consumer markets," said Nijst.
"If there is prolonged backwardation, there will be pressure
on rates in certain areas where you have less opportunity to go
close to consumer markets," he said, citing Fujairah in the
United Arab Emirates as one such potential example.
Nijst said VTTI planned to grow its capacity further to over
10 mcm in the next few years.
CYPRUS TERMINAL
Key among new projects will be a terminal in Cyprus due to
be built in the third quarter of 2014 with capacity of 0.54 mcm
and able to receive large vessels to supply regional markets.
"The developments like ours in Cyprus are just a symptom of
the way the markets are changing. We think Cyprus can become a
game changer in the Mediterranean... There are huge political
movements all around Cyprus with Syria, Egypt, Turkey. But still
these markets consume a lot of oil," said Nijst.
Cyprus offers both logistical and customs flexibility and
operations are rarely disrupted by weather, he said.
VTTI is also working on expanding terminals around the
Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp area, considering an expansion in
Fujairah and in fast growing African markets such as Kenya,
South Africa and around the Bay of Guinea.
Nijst said competition among terminal players has increased
in recent years: "There is more competition for the same plot of
land in prime locations".
"Traders have taken quite a dominant role in terminals
worldwide, but oil majors are still very much there. Today you
might not see the Indians being very active but in the next five
years presumably they will," he added. "The Middle Eastern
companies are going to be more and more active as well."
