* Montenegro power link ready in 2017 at cost of 1 bln euros

* Plans to build link to Africa on standby

* Does not see grid acquisitions in Europe

By Stephen Jewkes

MILAN, Oct 4 Terna, Europe's biggest independent power grid company, expects final clearance to build a subsea power link to Montenegro by the end of the year as it steps up plans to create a Mediterranean power hub, its chief executive said.

"We expect to have all the permits in the bag, including from Montenegro, in the next few months," Flavio Cattaneo said in an interview. "It will take four years to build so we can expect the link to be operative in 2017."

Hooking up Montenegro, where Italy's biggest regional utility A2A has management control at power producer EPCG, would give Italy access to hydroelectric power from the Balkans.

The 1,000 megawatt Montenegro line, estimated to cost around 1 billion euros ($1.4 billion) with cable laid by France's Nexans and Prysmian of Italy, is one of a series of infrastructure projects Terna has embarked on to boost connections with neighbouring countries.

Terna, which has more than 63,500 km of transmission cables, is planning to strengthen ties with Switzerland, Slovenia and, crucially, France where it is building the world's biggest underground power cable, to double capacity.

Italy, which imports around 14 percent of overall power demand, gets cheap nuclear-generated electricity from France.

Terna also has an agreement with Tunisia to build an interconnector to Africa to access renewable energy - plans which have been put on hold because of unrest in the country but which remain on standby should conditions change.

Terna is a stakeholder of the Desertec project set up to import solar and wind power from North Africa and the Middle East.

"Italy is one of the most interconnected countries in Europe. For a country with high power prices it's a chance to have lower priced energy," Cattaneo said.

Italian businesses, struggling with the worst recession in 60 years, pay some of Europe's highest power prices. Analysts have pointed to grid bottlenecks and inefficiencies as a contributing factor.

BLACKOUT

State-controlled Terna has pledged to invest 3.8 billion euros in the domestic grid in the five years to 2017 as it seeks to iron out congestion and make it easier and safer to move power up and down the country.

Ten years ago Italy was plunged into darkness when a tree fell on power lines in Switzerland triggering a blackout that engulfed the whole of the mainland.

Since then the government has called for major investment to modernise the network and harness new renewable energy sources. At the same time the energy regulator has offered attractive returns and regulations to encourage development.

"We are focused on strengthening the domestic grid and are not interested at the moment in making acquisitions in Europe." Cattaneo said.

The European Union, which is seeking to better integrate Europe's energy grids, has estimated 100 billion euros will be needed to upgrade the area's networks.

Analysts say progress has been slower in the power sector than in gas since by their nature gas grids are more cross-border while power grids have been developed nationally.

To help make the grid more efficient, Terna is also building battery storage systems that will allow it to release renewable power at moments when the sun stops shining and the wind stops blowing.

"We're planning 75 megawatts of storage, half of which has been authorised. Building will start in the next few months," Cattaneo said. ($1 = 0.7340 euros) (Editing by Keiron Henderson)