(Repeats to fix transmission error)
* Montenegro power link ready in 2017 at cost of 1 bln euros
* Plans to build link to Africa on standby
* Does not see grid acquisitions in Europe
By Stephen Jewkes
MILAN, Oct 4 Terna, Europe's biggest
independent power grid company, expects final clearance to build
a subsea power link to Montenegro by the end of the year as it
steps up plans to create a Mediterranean power hub, its chief
executive said.
"We expect to have all the permits in the bag, including
from Montenegro, in the next few months," Flavio Cattaneo said
in an interview. "It will take four years to build so we can
expect the link to be operative in 2017."
Hooking up Montenegro, where Italy's biggest regional
utility A2A has management control at power producer
EPCG, would give Italy access to hydroelectric power from the
Balkans.
The 1,000 megawatt Montenegro line, estimated to cost around
1 billion euros ($1.4 billion) with cable laid by France's
Nexans and Prysmian of Italy, is one of a
series of infrastructure projects Terna has embarked on to boost
connections with neighbouring countries.
Terna, which has more than 63,500 km of transmission cables,
is planning to strengthen ties with Switzerland, Slovenia and,
crucially, France where it is building the world's biggest
underground power cable, to double capacity.
Italy, which imports around 14 percent of overall power
demand, gets cheap nuclear-generated electricity from France.
Terna also has an agreement with Tunisia to build an
interconnector to Africa to access renewable energy - plans
which have been put on hold because of unrest in the country but
which remain on standby should conditions change.
Terna is a stakeholder of the Desertec project set up to
import solar and wind power from North Africa and the Middle
East.
"Italy is one of the most interconnected countries in
Europe. For a country with high power prices it's a chance to
have lower priced energy," Cattaneo said.
Italian businesses, struggling with the worst recession in
60 years, pay some of Europe's highest power prices. Analysts
have pointed to grid bottlenecks and inefficiencies as a
contributing factor.
BLACKOUT
State-controlled Terna has pledged to invest 3.8 billion
euros in the domestic grid in the five years to 2017 as it seeks
to iron out congestion and make it easier and safer to move
power up and down the country.
Ten years ago Italy was plunged into darkness when a tree
fell on power lines in Switzerland triggering a blackout that
engulfed the whole of the mainland.
Since then the government has called for major investment to
modernise the network and harness new renewable energy sources.
At the same time the energy regulator has offered attractive
returns and regulations to encourage development.
"We are focused on strengthening the domestic grid and are
not interested at the moment in making acquisitions in Europe."
Cattaneo said.
The European Union, which is seeking to better integrate
Europe's energy grids, has estimated 100 billion euros will be
needed to upgrade the area's networks.
Analysts say progress has been slower in the power sector
than in gas since by their nature gas grids are more
cross-border while power grids have been developed nationally.
To help make the grid more efficient, Terna is also building
battery storage systems that will allow it to release renewable
power at moments when the sun stops shining and the wind stops
blowing.
"We're planning 75 megawatts of storage, half of which has
been authorised. Building will start in the next few months,"
Cattaneo said.
($1 = 0.7340 euros)
(Editing by Keiron Henderson)