MILAN Jan 9 Italian power grid operator Terna expects its net profits in 2012 to be around the market consensus forecast of some 380 million euros, the company's CFO said on Monday.

"It's probably too early to give you a guideline... with respect to the value of consensus that would be 380 million euros we will be more or less in line with that," CFO Giuseppe Saponaro said in a conference call.

Saponaro was answering a question by an analyst who said consensus for Terna 2012 earnings was just over 380 million euros.

(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)