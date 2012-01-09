MILAN Jan 9 Italian power grid operator Terna said on Monday it expects total tariff revenues in 2012 of around 1.63 billion euros ($2.07 billion) following the energy regulator's latest tariff system for the 2012-2015 period.

On the basis of the new tariffs, Terna said it estimated, on a preliminary basis, its regulated asset base (RAB) in 2012 to be at about 9.8 billion euros.

The return on invested capital recognised to Terna for the period has been set at 7.4 percent versus the previous 6.9 percent, it said.

Regulated utilities like Terna are buffered against economic downturns by having tariffs set by regulators that guarantee returns on investments.

($1 = 0.7865 euros) (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)