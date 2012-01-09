* Terna 2012 profit seen around 380 mln euros-CFO
* Regulated asset base in 2012 at 9.8 bln euros
* New base return on investments 7.4 pct
By Stephen Jewkes
MILAN, Jan 9 Italian power grid operator
Terna said its rump tariff revenues in 2012 should be
around 1.63 billion euros ($2.1 billion), following the recent
publication of energy regulator AEEG's new tariff system.
At the end of December, AEEG introduced the tariff system
for electricity transmission, distribution and dispatching for
2012-15.
As an operator in a regulated industry, Terna is allowed a
return on its investments set by the AEEG to develop the
national power grid. Terna's tariff revenues account for about
95 percent of overall revenue.
Asked on a conference call whether Terna's net profit in
2012 would be around the 380 million euro mark the market was
eyeing, chief financial officer Giuseppe Saponaro said: "We will
be more or less in line with that".
The AEEG's tariff system offers Terna a base return on
invested capital of 7.4 percent, up from 6.9 percent.
In a consultation paper in December, the AEEG proposed a
return of 7.2 percent. Terna said at that rate it would have to
cut investment plans, adding it could harm dividends and lead to
credit ratings being placed under review.
Standard & Poor's said recently it might cut Terna's ratings
because of Italy's sovereign debt crisis.
Terna's net profit has been hit by an energy tax Italy
introduced last year as part of its austerity measures.
Terna shares closed up 0.9 percent on Monday, while the
European utility index was down 0.3 percent.
($1 = 0.7865 euro)
(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Dan Lalor)