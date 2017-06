MILAN Feb 23 Italian power grid operator Terna said on Thursday its core earnings in 2011 rose by 4 percent to more than 1.22 billion euros, in line with a Thomson Reuters consensus.

In a statement on preliminary 2011 results Terna said its revenues for the year were more than 1.63 billion euros.

Debt at the end of December stood at 5.123 billion euros.

The group is scheduled to present its new business plan on March 20.

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)