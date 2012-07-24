MILAN, July 24 Italian power grid company Terna
said on Tuesday its core earnings in the first six
months rose 10 percent on the same period last year, boosted by
higher grid and dispatching fees.
In a statement, Terna said earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was 668.9 million euros,
above an analyst consensus estimate provided by the company of
661 million euros.
Terna, Europe's biggest independent power grid operator,
said its net profit in the period fell 4.9 percent to 221.9
million euros because of higher taxes.
As part of austerity measures, the Italian government
introduced an energy tax last year which hit the bottom line of
many energy companies.
Net debt at the end of June was 5.887 billion euros billion
euros, up 764 million euros from the same period last year.
Terna has benefited from new tariff regulations as well as
increased political stability under the government of Mario
Monti.
(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)