MILAN May 15 Italian power grid operator Terna said on Tuesday its core earnings in the first quarter rose 15.3 percent from a year earlier thanks to higher grid transmission fees and a better dispatching performance.

Terna said its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were 339.8 million euros ($434.09 million), just above a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S consensus of 325 million euros.

Net profit fell 34 percent to 114.2 million euros due to a 59.2 million euros one-off benefit booked in the same period last year, Terna said.

Debt at the end of March stood at 5.27 billion euros.

($1 = 0.7828 euros) (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Erica Billingham)