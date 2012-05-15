MILAN May 15 Italian power grid operator Terna
said on Tuesday its core earnings in the first quarter
rose 15.3 percent from a year earlier thanks to higher grid
transmission fees and a better dispatching performance.
Terna said its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA) were 339.8 million euros ($434.09
million), just above a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S consensus of 325
million euros.
Net profit fell 34 percent to 114.2 million euros due to a
59.2 million euros one-off benefit booked in the same period
last year, Terna said.
Debt at the end of March stood at 5.27 billion euros.
($1 = 0.7828 euros)
(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Erica Billingham)