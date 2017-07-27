UPDATE 1-Terna sees room to lift dividend as earnings beat expectations

(Recasts lead, adds CEO comments)

MILAN, July 27 (Reuters) - Italian power grid company Terna said on Thursday it had room to raise its dividends after reporting a better than expected 2.3 percent rise in first half core earnings.

Terna, which paid a dividend of 0.206 euros on 2016 results, committed in February this year to raise its dividend by 3 percent annually to 2021.

"We have the flexibility to adopt a more generous dividend policy," CEO Luigi Ferraris told analysts in a conference call, adding the current policy should be considered a floor.

Ferraris, a former executive at Italy's top utility Enel who took the helm at Terna in April, declined to quantify growth but said shareholders should be allowed to benefit from earnings growth expected from future investments.

Terna, controlled by state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, makes most of its money from returns set by the regulator designed to improve its domestic transmission business.

The boom in green energy and the fall in traditional more centralised thermal production have prompted the company to invest more in digital technology and storage systems.

These investments command fatter returns, fuelling earnings and dividend payments.

"We are currently working on new investments in Italy and see more opportunities which should help fuel earnings per share," Ferraris said.

The company, which has business in Brazil and Uruguay, said it was also interested in further growth outside Italy, including potential acquisitions.

"But any initiative will have limited capital absorption and there will be no big deals," he said.

In the first half core earnings rose 2.3 percent to 794.8 million euros, above a Thomson Reuters consensus of 789 million euros.