Oct 21 Hydrophi Technologies Europe SA (previously Terra SA)

* Says Astoria Capital raises its stake in company to 63.26 percent (or 26,299,107 shares) from 3.12 percent (or 49,107shares)

* Says Astoria Capital, unit of Dom Maklerski WDM SA , buys 26,250,000 series C shares of company