BRIEF-Mirae Asset Life Insurance changes CEO to Kim Jae Sik
* Says it changed CEO of the co to Kim Jae Sik from Ha Man Duk, due to Ha Man Duk's resignation
LONDON Jan 27 Private equity firm Terra Firma will return 3 billion euros to investors through disposals within the next 12 to 18 months, the Financial Times reported on its website on Sunday.
Terra Firma, founded by Guy Hands, will also persevere with a 3 billion euro fund to buy green infrastructure assets, less than the 5 billion originally planned, after China Development Bank failed to commit to the fund, the FT said, citing unnamed people with knowledge of the matter.
Hands also approached investors regarding a 2 to 3 bln euro buyout fund that may be marketed as soon as next year, the FT said.
Terra Firma lost 1.7 billion pounds of its own and investors' money on EMI, which it bought in a highly-leveraged deal at the peak of the buyouts boom in 2007.
TAIPEI, June 2 Taiwan stocks rose on Friday, led by electronics and semiconductor shares, and in line with broader Asia as upbeat data on U.S. manufacturing and employment and buoyant European factory growth boosted investor optimism. The main TAIEX index rose 0.5 percent to 10,137.42 points as of 0132 GMT, after gaining 0.5 percent in the previous session. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan ticked up 0.1 percent.