Sept 8 UK private equity firm Terra Firma Capital Partners said it appointed Justin King, the former chief executive of British supermarket chain operator J Sainsbury Plc, as vice chairman and head of its portfolio businesses.

Terra Firma also said it was promoting General Counsel Trudy Cooke to the position of chief operating officer and Head of Tax Dominic Spiri to the role of chief financial officer.

King, known for spearheading turnarounds at companies, stepped down as Sainsbury's CEO last July after a decade at the helm.

He has since taken up advisory roles at some private companies and even lead the review of safety practices at holiday company Thomas Cook after it made headlines over the death of two children during one of its holidays.

Terra Firma, since its inception in 1994 by Guy Hands, has invested over 16 billion euros in 33 businesses with an aggregate enterprise value of over 48 billion euros.

