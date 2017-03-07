March 7 Brookfield Asset Management Inc said on Tuesday it would buy TerraForm Global Inc for about $787 million and acquire 51 percent of TerraForm Power Inc.

TerraForm Global and TerraForm Power are units of bankrupt U.S. solar company SunEdison Inc.

Brookfield will pay $5.10 per class A share of TerraForm Global, a 20 percent premium to the stock's Monday close.

TerraForm Power class A shareholders will get $11.46 per share in cash, lower than Brookfield's previous offer of $12 per share. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)