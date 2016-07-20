July 20 Terraform Global Inc said on
Wednesday bankrupt solar company SunEdison Inc is
looking to sell its interest in the "yieldco".
The two companies are in "active discussions" for a joint
sale process of the stake, Terraform Global said in a regulatory
filing. (bit.ly/29T7nV5)
Terraform Global's shares were up 11.1 percent at $3.61 in
light premarket trading.
Terraform Global also said its annual filing for 2015 may
include a "going concern" note due to risks related to SunEdison
bankruptcy, but said it had sufficient liquidity to support
ongoing operations.
SunEdison's two publicly traded subsidiaries, TerraForm
Global and TerraForm Power Inc, were not part of the
bankruptcy filing.
