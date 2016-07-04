By Harry Pearl
| SYDNEY, July 4
SYDNEY, July 4 A small Australian miner on
Monday bought Rio Tinto's Blair Athol coal mine in
Queensland state for a token A$1, swooping in as big miners
offload unprofitable assets after years of low coal prices.
TerraCom Ltd, a subsidiary of Orion Mining Pty Ltd,
said it will also receive A$80 million ($60.10 million) from the
mining giant to meet rehabilitation costs at the site.
Cameron McRae, TerraCom's chairman, said the mine
represented a good opportunity despite weak thermal coal prices.
"We believe that we can make a good return at the current
coal prices," McRae said by telephone. "Any upside, is obviously
good for us."
Coal from Australia's Newcastle port was
trading at around $52.85 per tonne last week, up from a low of
under $50 earlier in June.
The Blair Athol coal mine, which was closed in late 2012, is
one of the oldest in Queensland and the second in the Bowen
Basin to be sold for A$1 in the past year.
In July 2015, Stanmore Coal paid Vale
and Sumitomo Corp A$1 for the Issac Plains coking coal
mine, which is about 100 kilometres (62 miles) from the Blair
Athol mine.
McRae, who worked at Rio Tinto for 28 years, said the Blair
Athol Mine had a 30-year history of selling a high energy,
low-in-cost coal to Asia.
"Thermal coal is still going to be a large part of the
energy mix in the future," he said.
TerraCom plans to start more than 50 hectares (124 acres)of
site rehabilitation while bringing the mine back into
production.
The company estimated more than 100 people would be employed
once work started and said it hoped to be producing 2 million
tones per year by the end of 2016.
David Lennox, a resource analyst at Fat Prophets, said the
rock-bottom sale price would be an advantage to TerraCom given
the condition of the thermal coal market.
"The fact they outlaid such a small capital amount will be
beneficial, but they have to get their operating prices down."
($1 = 1.3312 Australian dollars)
