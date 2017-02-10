BRIEF-Automotive Finco Corp announces dividend increase and $40 mln financing
* Automotive Finco Corp. Announces significant transaction, dividend increase and $40 million financing
HELSINKI Feb 10 Finnish government said on Friday that commodity trading company Trafigura will take a stake in Terrafame, Finland's state-owned nickel and zinc mine, as part of a 250 million euro ($266 million) arrangement.
Trafigura's Galena Private Equity Resarch Fund will take a stake of 15.5 percent in the mine, and will also finance a loan. The arrangement will secure the completion of the mine's ramp-up, the government said.
The government took over the troubled mine last year and founded Terrafame to build it up after production problems and environmental damage pushed former owner Talvivaara into a debt restructuring in 2013. ($1 = 0.9394 euros) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl, editing by Tuomas Forsell)
AMSTERDAM, May 29 A Dutch court on Monday rejected a request by Akzo Nobel investors for it to take immediate action against the company over its rejection of a takeover bid by U.S. rival PPG Industries, handing the Dutch company a victory in its efforts to repel the U.S. firm's 25 billion euro ($28 billion) proposed offer.