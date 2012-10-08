* Terra Firma joins with China Development Bank -source
By Simon Meads
LONDON, Oct 8 Terra Firma, the private
equity firm led by high-profile dealmaker Guy Hands, is planning
a multi-billion dollar fund with a Chinese bank to invest in
renewable energy, underscoring its faith in green power despite
waning enthusiasm in some markets.
The partners are expected to start raising between $3 and $5
billion in the next few months, with China Development Bank
to put an as-yet-undefined amount into the fund, a
person familiar with the situation said.
Terra Firm declined comment.
After suffering the bruising loss of music group EMI to
Citigroup last year after Terra Firma defaulted on loans
from the lender, the new fund presents a chance for Hands to
repair Terra Firma's reputation by refocusing on core
investments in areas including energy and infrastructure.
Terra Firma already owns three renewable energy companies -
landfill gas producer Infinis, U.S. wind farm group EverPower
and Italy's leading solar power generator Rete Rinnovabile - and
has done successful deals in utilities and waste management.
Its latest planned fund indicates confidence in the growth
of renewables at a time when the costs of solar and wind power
have prompted some governments to reduce subsidies as they
battle to balance their budgets.
Such cuts have not much dented the investment picture
overall and global spending on renewable energy reached $257
billion in 2011, according to a report according from the United
Nations Environment Programme and the Renewable Energy Policy
Network for the 21st Century, nearly the total in 2007.
A number of private equity firms, including Blackstone
and KKR, and their mid-sized rivals Bridgepoint
and HgCapital, have invested in renewable energy
deals.
SAFER DEALS
China Development Bank will market the new fund to potential
investors in China, while Terra Firma will seek backers in
Europe and the United States among traditional private equity
investors and infrastructure fund investors, the person said.
Terra Firma, whose last investment was the 825 million
pounds ($1.3 billion) purchase of care homes operator Four
Seasons in April, put plans to launch a buyout fund on ice
earlier this year after scant interest from its private equity
investors.
The latest move would focus Terra Firma's new investments on
potentially safer deals, after the firm lost 1.7 billion pounds
of its own and investors' money on EMI, which it bought in a
highly-leveraged deal at the peak of the buyouts boom in 2007.
But it could also offer lower-return deals than the industry
has targeted in the past.
Hands has been one a of a growing number of private equity
executives to warn that annual returns from private equity will
be lower than the 20 percent-plus which buyout houses promised
before debt markets seized up.
In the current environment, investors should be happy with a
15 percent annual return, TPG co-founder David Bonderman told
the Asia SuperReturn conference in September.
That's bringing private equity returns closer to those of
infrastructure groups that typically promise annual returns of
between 10 and 12 percent, from relatively safe long-term
investments.
Terra Firma's new venture will look for investments in China
as well as internationally, the source said.