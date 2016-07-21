BRIEF-RSP Permian says offering of 15 mln shares to give proceeds of about $585 mln
* RSP Permian, Inc. announces pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
July 21 Private equity firm Terra Firma Capital Partners Ltd appointed Andrew Géczy chief executive.
He will join the company full-time in September.
Géczy, who has over 25 years of experience in the finance industry, previously served as CEO of international and institutional banking at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group . He has also held leadership roles at Lloyds Banking Group and Citigroup< C.N>. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru)
* RSP Permian, Inc. announces pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
LAS VEGAS, May 18 Bill Ackman said on Thursday he is poised to go on a great investment run after a humiliating bet forced his hedge fund firm to return to basics.