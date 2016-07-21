July 21 Private equity firm Terra Firma Capital Partners Ltd appointed Andrew Géczy chief executive.

He will join the company full-time in September.

Géczy, who has over 25 years of experience in the finance industry, previously served as CEO of international and institutional banking at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group . He has also held leadership roles at Lloyds Banking Group and Citigroup< C.N>. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru)