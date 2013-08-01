Aug 1 Terra Firma Capital Partners, the buyout
group run by dealmaker Guy Hands, is close to agreeing a deal to
sell its Northern Irish gas distribution company Phoenix Energy
Holdings Group to Hastings Funds Management, Bloomberg reported
on Thursday.
The deal could be announced as soon as Friday, Bloomberg
reported citing two people familiar with the talks, and could be
worth about 700 million pounds ($1.06 billion), the financial
news wire cited one of the people as saying.
Terra Firma, best known for its purchase of music group EMI,
which it later lost to Citigroup after defaulting on its
loans, invested in Phoenix Energy in 2005, according to its
website.
The private equity company, which has also invested in
groups as diverse as aircraft leasing firm Awas, cinema operator
Odeon & UCI, German motorway services group Tank&Rast and
British housing group Annington Homes, declined to comment to
Reuters on the report.
Hastings Funds Management could not immediately be reached
for comment.