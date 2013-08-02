BRIEF-Provecta's CEO resigns
* Said on Friday that Piotr Bolesta steps down as the company's CEO
LONDON Aug 2 Terra Firma, the buyout group run by dealmaker Guy Hands, has sold Northern Irish gas distribution company Phoenix Natural Gas Limited to Australian infrastructure investor Hastings Funds Management.
Terra Firma, best known for its purchase of music group EMI, which it later lost to Citigroup after defaulting on its loans, paid 532 million euros ($704.02 million) for Phoenix in 2005.
Both firms declined to comment on how much Hastings had paid, but Bloomberg reported the deal was worth around 700 million pounds ($1.06 billion), citing people familiar with the talks.
Phoenix owns and operates the natural gas network for the greater Belfast area and is responsible for making gas available to around half the population of Northern Ireland.
Terra Firma said it had sold Carmel Capital, of which Phoenix is a subsidiary, to Hastings. In buying Phoenix, Hastings will also draw on money it manages on behalf of the Royal Bank of Scotland pension fund.
* Says it plans to pay cash 5 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Said on Friday that Space3 will start trading on the Italian stock exchange on the MIV (Market for Investment Vehicles) as of April 5