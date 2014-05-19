BRIEF-New China Life Insurance says qtrly net profit attributable RMB 1.84 billion
* Qtrly net profit attributable to shareholders RMB 1.84 billion, down 7.9pct
May 19 Terra Firma Capital Partners Ltd :
* Announces that investors in Terra Firma Deutsche Annington (TFDA) fund will be given direct share holdings in Deutsche Annington
* TFDA's investors will be allocated direct shareholdings in Deutsche Annington, tomorrow, May 20 Further company coverage:
* Says Chairman Lu Shen resigns as he has reached retirement age