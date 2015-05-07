UPDATE 3-Pentair to spin off its electrical business
* Water unit to retain the Pentair name (Adds CEO comments, updates share movement)
May 7 TerraForm Global Inc, formed by solar company SunEdison Inc to own and operate some of its power plants in emerging markets, filed with U.S. regulators for an initial public offering of its class A common shares.
The Bethesda, Maryland-based company's IPO filing had a nominal fundraising target of $700 million. (1.usa.gov/1QpNQK6)
The amount of money a company says its IPO will raise in its initial filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Water unit to retain the Pentair name (Adds CEO comments, updates share movement)
VANCOUVER, May 9 Voters in Canada's British Columbia went to the polls to choose a new provincial government on Tuesday in a neck-and-neck race between the ruling Liberal Party and left-leaning New Democrats.