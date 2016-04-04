* Lenders give company a month to file annual report

* Company terminates deal to buy Brazil power plant

* Shares fall 6.8 pct premarket (Adds background, shares)

April 4 TerraForm Global Inc, a unit of troubled U.S. solar energy company SunEdison Inc, said on Monday its lenders had agreed to a one-month extension to file its annual report, after the company missed a March 30 deadline.

Shares of the company, which also disclosed that it had ended a deal to buy a hydro-electric power plant, fell 6.8 percent to $2.18 in premarket trading.

TerraForm Global, one of two SunEdison "yieldcos", said in a regulatory filing last week that it would join its parent and fellow yieldco TerraForm Power Inc in delaying its annual report for the year ended Dec. 31. (1.usa.gov/22X8xDu)

In that filing, TerraForm Global had also warned of "substantial risk" of bankruptcy at SunEdison.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that SunEdison was planning to file for bankruptcy protection in the coming weeks, citing people familiar with the matter.

SunEdison's shares were down nearly 35 percent at 28 cents in premarket trading, while TerraForm Power was down about 1 percent at $9.73.

TerraForm Global said on Monday it paid $10 million as termination fees to end the deal for a Brazilian hydro-electric power plant, after warning last week that it may not complete certain deals if its parent company goes into bankruptcy.

The company agreed in July to buy the hydro-electric power plant and two wind power plants from Brazilian renewable energy company Renova Energia SA.

TerraForm Global closed the acquisition of the two wind power plants in September.

The yieldco said last week that Brian Wuebbels had resigned as president and chief executive and as a member of the company's board.

Wuebbels was SunEdison's chief financial officer, but SunEdison said last month Ilan Daskal would replace him by April 4.

Up to Friday's close, TerraForm Global's shares had lost nearly 60 percent of their value since the beginning of the year. SunEdison's stock had plummeted 92 percent during the period. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath and Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)