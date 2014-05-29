* Unit to be a separate, dividend-paying "yield co"
* Unit to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol "TERP"
* Goldman Sachs, Barclays and Citigroup to underwrite
offering
May 29 TerraForm Power Inc, a unit that solar
company SunEdison Inc created to own and operate some
of its solar power plants, filed for an initial public offering
to raise up to $50 million.
SunEdison is following in the footsteps of NRG Energy Inc
, which last July listed a unit holding some of its wind
and natural gas assets, as solar firms seek newer and cheaper
ways to finance new solar power plants.
Shares of the NRG's unit, NRG Yield Inc, have
gained 73 percent since it went public.
Rival SunPower Corp said in March that it would
launch the first tranche of its bonds backed by solar assets in
the second half of the year.
SunEdison's TerraForm could be valued at between $800
million and $1 billion based on cash flow, SunEdison Chief
Financial Officer Brian Wuebbels told Reuters in an interview
last November.
TerraForm will operate as a "yield co", which is a way for
solar companies to bundle up existing solar power plants and
then spin them off into separate entities.
Yield cos own and operate solar assets under long-term
power-purchase agreements with utilities and any cash generated
is paid out as dividends, with the remainder being re-invested
in new plants.
TerraForm will own and operate solar power plants that it
acquires from SunEdison and other parties, TerraForm said in a
filing with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday.
Goldman Sachs & Co, Barclays and Citigroup are underwriting
the offering.
TerraForm intends to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol
"TERP".
The filing did not reveal how many shares the company
planned to sell or their expected price.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.
