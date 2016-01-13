* TerraForm Power is to buy Vivint assets for $799 mln
* Appaloosa held 9.5 pct TerraForm Power shares as of Dec
* SunEdison shares fall as much as 17 pct
(Adds SunEdison's response)
By Amrutha Gayathri and Sneha Banerjee
Jan 13 David Tepper-led hedge fund Appaloosa
Management LP sued to prevent SunEdison Inc's yieldco
from buying some of Vivint Solar Inc's assets after
SunEdison acquires the rooftop panel installer.
The yieldco, TerraForm Power Inc, is to acquire
Vivint's residential solar rooftop portfolio for $799 million
after SunEdison completes the Vivint transaction.
Appaloosa is seeking "immediate injunctive relief", given
that SunEdison's acquisition of Vivint could close "at any
time," the hedge fund said in a filing in a Delaware court on
Tuesday.
SunEdison declined to comment on the lawsuit.
SunEdison shares fell as much as 17 percent in morning
trading on Wednesday, while Vivint shares declined as much as 5
percent. TerraForm Power shares rose as much as 4.5 percent, but
gave up gains and turned slightly negative.
Appaloosa has repeatedly said TerraForm Power's acquisition
of Vivint's assets - which had an initial purchase price of $922
million - was not in the interest of the yieldco's shareholders,
mainly because it would alter the company's business model and
force it to take on debt of $960 million.
Funds affiliated with Appaloosa owned 9.5 percent of
TerraForm Power's outstanding class A shares as of December.
SunEdison is already in talks to sell these assets to a
third party, Avondale Partners analyst Michael Morosi said.
Appaloosa said it filed the lawsuit instead of asking
TerraForm Power to do so because it doubted the yieldco's
ability to "exercise independent judgment."
Two of TerraForm Power's independent directors stepped down
in November, saying the board's actions were making it difficult
for them to act in the interest of the shareholders.
Appaloosa had sought to inspect TerraForm Power's books to
study its dealings with SunEdison, but the yieldco had rejected
the request.
"Although Appaloosa served a revised demand and was
attempting in good faith to resolve the company's objections, it
has thus far been unable to do so," Appaloosa said in the
filing.
The hedge fund named three TerraForm Power directors, Peter
Blackmore, Jack Jenkins-Stark and Christopher Compton, as
defendants in Tuesday's lawsuit.
Buckling under pressure from Appaloosa, SunEdison cut the
purchase price for Vivint's portfolio in December.
SunEdison shares were down 5 percent at $2.86 in late
morning trading, while TerraForm Power shares were down 1.6
percent at $9.52. Vivint shares were down 5 percent at $8.97.
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri and Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru;
Editing by Kirti Pandey)