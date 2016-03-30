BRIEF-GE says it does not anticipate any change in build plan for 2017
* GE says Boeing restarted a limited number of flights in the 737 MAX flight test program
March 30 TerraForm Power Inc, an operator of clean energy power plants, said its chief executive, Brian Wuebbels, has resigned, effective immediately.
Wuebbels, who is also stepping down as the chief executive of TerraForm Global, is resigning from the board of directors and as the president of TerraForm Power and TerraForm Global, the companies said on Wednesday.
TerraForm added that Peter Blackmore has been appointed to lead the office of chairman on an interim basis. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* GE says Boeing restarted a limited number of flights in the 737 MAX flight test program
NEW YORK/BOSTON, May 12 Some of the biggest U.S. mutual and hedge funds, including Daniel Loeb's Third Point and Daniel Och's Och-Ziff Capital Management, owned stakes in Snap Inc, parent of the wildly popular Snapchat messaging app, at the end of March, regulatory filings on Friday showed.