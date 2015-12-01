BRIEF-Neptune Group says entered into EP acquisition agreement
* Unit as purchaser, Take Billion as vendor and Cheung as guarantor to vendor entered into EP acquisition agreement
Dec 1 Hedge fund Appaloosa Management LP sent a letter to SunEdison Inc yieldco TerraForm Power Inc , saying the company's move to buy higher-risk projects from the parent company raises concerns for TerraForm's stakeholders.
The fund wrote that the acquisition of the Vivint Solar portfolio of residential rooftop assets marked an "unfortunate departure" from TerraForm's business model. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)
* Unit and COSCO Mercury entered into 13,500 TEU vessel assignment agreements for assignment of 13,500 TEU shipbuilding contracts