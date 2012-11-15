PORT LOUIS Nov 15 Terra Mauricia, the
leading Mauritian sugar producer, has posted a 52 percent fall
in nine-month pretax profit because of lower electricity sales.
Terra, which generates electricity from sugarcane waste,
said on Thursday pretax profit fell to 74.3 million rupees ($2.4
million). Revenue from energy production fell nearly a fifth to
890 million rupees.
Sugar sales fell 4.6 percent to 382 million rupees.
"The drop in turnover from energy activities is attributable
to lower electricity off-take by the Central Electricity Board.
Profits are down mainly due to higher maintenance costs of an
exceptional nature," the company said.
Terra, which has a 25 percent stake in Sucrivoire - a sugar
firm based in Ivory Coast, posted a loss per share of 0.11 rupee
against earnings per share of 0.06 rupee in the 2011 period.
($1 = 31.1500 Mauritius rupees)
(Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by George Obulutsa)