PORT LOUIS Nov 15 Terra Mauricia, the leading Mauritian sugar producer, has posted a 52 percent fall in nine-month pretax profit because of lower electricity sales.

Terra, which generates electricity from sugarcane waste, said on Thursday pretax profit fell to 74.3 million rupees ($2.4 million). Revenue from energy production fell nearly a fifth to 890 million rupees.

Sugar sales fell 4.6 percent to 382 million rupees.

"The drop in turnover from energy activities is attributable to lower electricity off-take by the Central Electricity Board. Profits are down mainly due to higher maintenance costs of an exceptional nature," the company said.

Terra, which has a 25 percent stake in Sucrivoire - a sugar firm based in Ivory Coast, posted a loss per share of 0.11 rupee against earnings per share of 0.06 rupee in the 2011 period. ($1 = 31.1500 Mauritius rupees) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by George Obulutsa)