PORT LOUIS Nov 13 Terra Mauricia, a leading Mauritian sugar producers, reported a 26 percent fall in pretax profit for the first nine months of its financal year due to lower sales and a fall in prices for speciality sugars.

Terra, which has diversified from a focus on sugar to interests in energy and alcohol production as well as property development and financial services, said on Wednesday that pretax profit fell to 142.7 million rupees ($4.67 million).

The company said pretax losses from its sugar business widened to 114.1 million rupees from 33.1 million a year ago.

"The loss incurred to-date is mainly attributable to a drop in volume and prices of specialty sugars sold, and to increased input and labour costs," the company said in a statement.

Terra said earnings per share for the period fell to 0.16 rupees from 0.30 rupees a year ago. ($1 = 30.5500 Mauritius rupees) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by Richard Lough)