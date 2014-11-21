PARIS Nov 21 Terrena, one of France's largest farming cooperatives, has struck an alliance with Ireland's Dawn Meats as it seeks to boost its beef processing business overseas to counter declining demand in its home market.

Terrena's loss-making Elivia beef processing division currently sells almost 90 percent of its products in France and has been struggling in the face of falling beef consumption as households eat less meat and also turn to cheaper poultry and pork products.

Like in other food sectors, emerging market countries are driving demand for meat. Expanding middle classes in the Middle East and Asia are expected to fuel higher global meat prices in the decade ahead, the UN food agency says.

Under the deal, Dawn Meats will acquire a 49 percent stake in Elivia, with an option to raise its holding to 70 percent in 2018 or 2019, the two unlisted firms said in a joint statement on Friday. The value of the transaction was not disclosed.

"We want to take the opportunity ... to establish with Dawn Meats a major player with solid prospects and long-term outlets on both the European and world market," Terrena President Hubert Garaud said.

Dawn Meats, which had sales of more than 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) in 2013, is a leading meat supplier in Britain and Ireland and also exports to more than 40 countries.

Terrena, which had sales of 4.7 billion euros in 2013, announced last December that it was in exclusive talks with the Irish firm regarding Elivia, which posted sales of about 1 billion euros last year.

As part of the deal announced on Friday, Terrena will invest around 100 million euros over the next three years in modernising Elivia's production sites and developing new information systems, a spokesman said.

(1 US dollar = 0.8042 euro)

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Pravin Char)